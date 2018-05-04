Lance McCullers Jr. shuts down cheating accusations on Twitter

HOUSTON - In the latest episode of Twitter-fueled cheating accusations, multiple sports journalists questioned a substance that was on Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.'s cleat during Thursday's start against the Yankees at Minute Maid Park.

An article on northjersey.com astutely points out that this is just the latest in accusations against the Astros after Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer tweeted about foreign substances being used by Astros pitchers to increase spin rate.

Twitter has become the platform for making these types of accusations, as proven by @TheRecordSports when the account tweeted a photo of McCullers Jr.'s cleats and asked if he had a "foreign substance" on his cleat.

You be the judge. Did Lance McCullers Jr. have a foreign substance on his cleat against the #NYYankees today? https://t.co/w0r1jJsABB via @jongsmjo pic.twitter.com/LBSWuiM38I — Record Sports (@TheRecordSports) May 3, 2018

McCullers Jr. didn't wait long to prove the accusations false, by tweeting out a video of him wearing the same cleat and explaining what the substance is.

Here is McCullers' response.

Y’all ass. Let me wear my cleats in peace. pic.twitter.com/X43TqqgA5d — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) May 4, 2018

