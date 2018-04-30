Lance McCullers Jr. going platinum? Stylist shares photo of Astros star's new look in progress

HOUSTON - Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is getting a new look.
A Houston stylist shared a photo of McCullers with his head in a sink, a French bulldog on his lap, a drink in his hand.
Platinum and Puppies 🐶 When you pull the foils and it looks this good, you gotta post 🤤🤤 Round 2 on @lancemccullers43 complete. Can't wait to show you guys the final result. ❄️❄️❄️
In the photo, McCullers' hair is black on the sides and back, and platinum from the crown to the forehead.
McCullers also tweeted the photo saying more photos are on the way of the final look.
Phase 2 complete! Final pics coming soon ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/rWe6BDXiDa — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) April 30, 2018
