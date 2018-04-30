Sports

Lance McCullers Jr. going platinum? Stylist shares photo of Astros star's new look in progress

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Getty Images

HOUSTON - Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is getting a new look.

A Houston stylist shared a photo of McCullers with his head in a sink, a French bulldog on his lap, a drink in his hand.

 

In the photo, McCullers' hair is black on the sides and back, and platinum from the crown to the forehead.

McCullers also tweeted the photo saying more photos are on the way of the final look. 

 

 

 

