Kyle Tucker, Astros' top prospect, called up to Houston; Jake Marisnick sent down

HOUSTON - Kyle Tucker, the Astros' top prospect, has been called up to Houston.

Tucker will start in left field and bat seventh for Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

The left-handed slugger has slashed .306/.371/.520 this season for Triple-A Fresno, with 14 home runs, 66 RBI and 14 stolen bases. He has also hit 24 doubles.

To make room for Tucker, slumping outfielder Jake Marisnick was sent down to Fresno.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.