Kluber strikes out 10, pitches Indians past Astros 5-4

Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park on May 19, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Corey Kluber struck out 10, Michael Brantley and Yan Gomes hit home runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Houston Astros 5-4 on Saturday.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner made his 22nd straight start of allowing no more than three earned runs, breaking the team record set by Sonny Siebert in 1965.

Kluber (7-2) gave up two runs - on Carlos Correa's eighth homer in the sixth - and six hits in seven innings. He walked none.

Kluber dominated the World Series champions in the first four innings, striking out eight in that stretch.

Alex Bregman cut the lead to 5-3 with a solo home run in the Houston eighth. After Jose Altuve doubled, Cody Allen retired Correa and Brian McCann on popups to end the eighth.

Marwin Gonzalez hit a solo home run in the ninth off Allen, pulling the Astros within one. Allen was able to get the final two outs for his first save since April 25 and sixth of the season.

Brantley got the scoring started for Cleveland in the first with his seventh home run, connecting off Dallas Keuchel (3-6). Cleveland tacked on two more runs in the inning with run-scoring doubles from Edwin Encarnacion and Jason Kipnis, making it 3-0.

Jose Ramirez had an RBI single in the fifth and Gomes hit a solo home run off Joe Smith in the sixth, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Keuchel allowed four runs and six hits, striking out three in five innings. This is the first time Keuchel has given up four or more runs in a start since April 27 against Oakland.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: OF Lonnie Chisenhall (right calf strain) will begin his rehab assignment on Monday with Triple-A Columbus. Indians manager Terry Francona said he will play three or four innings or a couple of at-bats on Monday and then workout on Tuesday.

Astros: OF Josh Reddick (left leg irritation) was held out of the starting lineup for a second-straight day. Reddick pinch-hit in the ninth and flied out to center.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco (5-2, 3.66 ERA) starts the three-game series finale on Sunday night. Carrasco is 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA in his career against Houston.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (5-2, 3.63 ERA) gets the start on Sunday night as he tries to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season. In his last start, McCullers pitched six strong innings against the Angels on May 14, giving up two runs on four hits in a 2-1 loss.

