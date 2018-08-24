Klay Kubiak ready for 1st season as Strake Jesuit head coach

HOUSTON - It's a name most around Houston and even around the country know very well. That Kubiak last name anyway.

Coach Kubiak is now patrolling the sidelines at Strake Jesuit in his first season as the Crusaders head coach. It's Klay Kubiak, one of Gary Kubiak's three sons, that moves into the head coaching spot after serving as the team's offensive coordinator last season.

Gary of course spent eight seasons as the Houston Texans head coach, then another two as the Denver Broncos head coach, winning the Super Bowl in his first season as Broncos head man.

Klay wasn't even sure coaching would be in his future after his limited college football career at Colorado State.

"I kind of came into it (coaching) through teaching, I thought I just wanted to be a teacher," Kubiak said.

"Over time my passion for coaching kind of grew getting to work with this level of kids."

Naturally, there are conversations about football and coaching between Klay and his father.

"Obviously my dad has so much experience and he can share his stories and give his wisdom," Klay said.

"(We can) bounce ideas off of each other."

While the Kubiak name clearly precedes him, it's about the coaching and the teaching for the first-year head coach.

'These kids just want to be coached hard and they want a leader," Klay said. "They don't really care who I am and I think that's a good thing.

I love to teach, I love being in the classroom," Klay continued. "Working with high school kids is kind of my wheelhouse. If you can't get your players to be motivated to do the work that they need to do, then you're not a very good coach."

Strake Jesuit will open their season on August 31 at NRG Stadium against St. Thomas.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.