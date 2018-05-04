Keys to Rockets' Game 3 against Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY - It didn’t take long for the Rockets to lay out what adjustments they needed to make in order to shift the series, now tied at one win apiece, to back in their favor.

Utah was aggressive attacking the basket from the onset in game two in Houston, built a double-figure lead in the first quarter, which they then expanded to 19 points in the second quarter.

The Rockets managed to battle all the way back and even held the lead with eight minutes remaining in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals before a 16-2 run by the Jazz put the game away for Utah.

Make Joe Ingles work

It might be as simple as just forcing Ingles to dribble the ball. Far too often in Game 2 he was given space to simply catch and shoot from three-point distance. He made the Rockets pay by draining all but two of his nine three-pointers in the game. Never before in Ingles 342 regular and postseason game had Ingles made that many three-pointers in a game and he’s unlikely to repeat that, but when he shoots well, the Jazz have been very successful this postseason.

Crash the glass

Houston needs to utilize their matchup advantage as they play Clint Capela as their lone true big. That means Trevor Ariza, P.J. Tucker, James Harden, Gerald Green and all of their wing players must provide support for Capela in the battle of the boards. Far too often in Game 2, Capela was in a tip-fest with the Jazz for rebounds, but ultimately it was a 1-on-2 or 1-on-3 battle which he regularly came out on the short end of the stick.

Keep shooting

This goes against what most outsiders think, but anything else would fly in the face of who this Rockets team is and how this team was built. They missed 27 of their 37 three-point attempts in Game 2 and overall this postseason, they have been missing their long-range shots much more often that they did during the regular season. However, it is not because they are contested. The Tickets generate an incredible number of wide-open looks on these shots and even though the Jazz made clear and successful adjustments to combat parts of the Rockets attack, Houston continues to get the looks they covet.

