Keys to Rockets' Game 3 against Golden State Warriors

HOUSTON - The Rockets will be playing in one of the toughest environments in the NBA Sunday night as they look to grab back to back wins in this series to take a 2-1 lead.

Keys to Game 3:

Continue to contain Steph Curry:

The Rockets know that Steph Curry could go off on a scoring binge at any time but so far in this series they have done an outstanding job in their game plan and execution in slowing him down. In Game 1, Curry had 18 points and in Game 2 he had just 16 points. With how dominate Kevin Durant has been, the Rockets can’t afford to have him and Curry go off at the same time if they want to win Game 3.

Move the Ball:

The Rockets saw key guys step up in Game 2 and a lot of that had to do with ball movement. In Game 2, they had 23 assists as a team and in the Game 1 loss, they had just 18. P.J. Tucker and Eric Gordon both were in rhythm and able to contribute much more than what we saw in the Game 1 loss. Tucker who had been quiet all postseason had 22 and Gordon had 27. Harden and Paul can’t do it alone so keeping the ball moving and the role players involved will be key.

Continue to Improve communication on defense:

The biggest change in the Rockets' play between games 1 and 2 was defense. They had so many breakdowns in communication on defense in Game 1 it allowed the Warriors to have way too many open looks. They know with a team that shoots like Golden State they will pay for every mistake on defense. Rockets really turned things around in Game 2 on defense, now they need to keep that up and even improve on it in order to win inside of what they know will be a very loud Oracle Arena.

