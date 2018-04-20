Keys 2 Rockets Game 3 win over Timberwolves

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 15: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets takes a three-point shot against Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during Game One of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center…

HOUSTON - The Rockets’ two main keys to victory after Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves were to knock down more shots and get better play from point guard Chris Paul. Check and check.

Houston sank 16 three-pointers against the Timberwolves in Game 2, and was led by CP3’s 27 points and eight assists, as they routed the Wolves 102-82

As the series shifts north to the land of the late, great Prince and Paisley Park, here are some keys to the Rockets taking a commanding three-games-to-none lead:

1. Don’t be fazed if the Target Center parties like it’s 1999 (or more accurately 1997-2004)

In the Timberwolves’ 29-year franchise history, they have had just one heyday: the KG years.

Future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett led Minnesota to the playoffs every year from 1997 to 2004 (getting out of the first round just once, in ’04). Saturday night’s game at Target Center will be the first postseason contest in the Twin Cities since KG and company 14 years ago.

The Rockets can’t allow an undoubtedly amped up crowd to become a factor; so avoiding another slow start is crucial. So too is being able to weather whatever run the T-Wolves may go on. Momentum can swing wildly in playoff games, so the more the crowd noise can mimic what it sounds like when doves cry, the better for Houston.

2. Let’s go crazy (shooting three’s)

With the Rockets trailing during the first quarter of Game 2, head coach Mike D’Antoni told his guys to do what they do best: keep shooting threes and play defense.

Houston did both, launching 52 shots from beyond the arc. While they made just 30.8 percent of those attempts, the fact that they took so many made up for it. Eventually some of those shots had to drop.

Contrast the Rockets’ trigger-happy approach with that of Minnesota – the T-Wolves have attempted only 41 threes in both games this series. That kind of discrepancy will keep giving Houston an edge.

3. Nothing compares 2 U… playing like an MVP

James Harden scored only 12 points in Game 2 and missed 16 of his 18 shot attempts. It didn't matter because of the big games from Chris Paul and Gerald Green (21 points and 12 rebounds off the bench).

So that makes one win for Houston in which Harden was great (44 points in Game 1), and everyone else struggled; and another Rockets win where the Beard was lackluster, but the rest of the squad picked him up.

The Rockets will need Harden closer to his MVP form as they head into a raucous road environment. They’re also facing an increasingly desperate T-Wolves team, so now is not the time for Harden to put together back-to-back clunkers.

