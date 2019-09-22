Key X-factors for Texans as they face off against Chargers

Getty Images

HOUSTON - The Texans have plenty to motivate them heading into their Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. They’re coming off a win against Jacksonville, their defense looked stellar, and their new players are starting to gel even more with the team (hello, Kenny Stills!)

The Chargers have a veteran QB in Philip Rivers, but they missed an opportunity to beat the Detroit Lions last week. Here are some key factors for the Texans to get a road win in LA.

Protecting Deshaun Watson: Laremy Tunsil has now been with the team for a few weeks, and making sure the franchise quarterback is protected will be critical. We’ve all heard the stat; last year, Watson was sacked 62 times. Beating LA means keeping Watson safe, and last week’s four sacks by Jacksonville won’t do it. Containing Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram: Two of the best edge rushers in the NFL, Chargers’ defensive ends Bosa and Ingram are disruptive. Each had a sack against the Colts in Week 1. Last week, Watson praised both former first-round draft picks. The Wide Receivers have to be quick: Chargers cornerbacks Brandon Facyson and Casey Hayward have the duty of trying to contain Deandre Hopkins and Will Fuller. Hayward has looked strong against his opponents in weeks 1 and 2, so these will be key matchups.



