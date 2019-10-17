Key numbers heading into ALCS game 4

Getty Images

HOUSTON - After an unexpected additional day off due to inclement weather over the first five days of the American League championship series, the Houston Astros and New York Yankees are ready for game four on Thursday.

Each team is turning to their game one starter, Zack Greinke for the Astros and Masahiro Tanaka for the Yankees will face off again on Thursday night. Tanaka was spectacular in game one allowing just one hit and no runs. Greinke allowed a pair of home runs and three runs overall in six innings of work.

Here are some key numbers heading into game four of the ALCS:

1 - Number of hits with runners in scoring position in this series for the Astros. Carlos Correa's RBI double in the 2nd inning of game 2 is the Astros only hit in 19 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Yordan Alvarez has six plate appearances with runners in scoring position, he's 0-5 with three strikeouts and a walk.

1.50 - ERA for Masahiro Tanaka against the Astros in his postseason career in four starts. He's allowed just four runs in 24 innings. This will be his eighth career postseason start, with five of them coming against the Astros.

4.58 - ERA for Zack Greinke in his postseason career over 13 starts with the Brewers, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Astros.

7.85 - ERA for Greinke in his last four postseason starts, including his two starts this postseason.

10 - Number of times a team has won game two of the ALCS at home after losing game 1 of the ALCS at home, which is what the Astros did in this series. In all nine previous occurrences, the team that won game two, went on to win the series.

10 - Major League leading postseason RBI for Yankees Gleyber Torres.

12 - Major League leading 12 postseason hits for Astros Jose Altuve.

