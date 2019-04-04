Kelvin Sampson, University of Houston agree to contract extension

Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars looks on during a semifinal game of the 2018 AAC Basketball Championship against the Wichita State Shockers at Amway Center on March 10, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

HOUSTON - The University of Houston and Kelvin Sampson have reached an agreement on a contact extension that will keep Sampson as men’s head basketball coach through 2025.

The sides have been working towards this agreement for quite some time, both throughout the season and after the Cougars’s run to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1984.

As KPRC2 reported last Thursday, a 6-year, $18 million deal had been discussed and the final details of the contract are expected to be at or very close to those figures.

The Cougars are coming off of a 33-4 season, which represented the most wins in school history.

Sampson has compiled a 116-52 record in his five seasons with Houston, including four consecutive seasons with 20 wins or more.

The extension is pending University of Houston System Board of Regents approval.

"I am excited to be at the University of Houston," Sampson said.

"We built this program to a point where we can compete for championships now, and I am glad our administration is on board. (Chancellor) Renu (Khator), (UH System Board of Regents Chairman) Tilman (Fertitta) and (Vice President for Athletics) Chris Pezman have done a great job of supporting all our programs. They have given us a chance to compete for championships."

"That’s all a coach wants," Sampson added.

"I am proud of our team this year. The people that matter most are the players. Everything we do is for them. We have great young men who represent this University the right way. I am excited to continue to be the coach and recruit kids that our fan base can be proud of. We are excited about the future."

"We are delighted to have Kelvin Sampson continue to lead the Houston basketball program and to have the Sampson family in Houston for the future," Vice President for Athletics Pezman said.

"Coach Sampson has not only rehabilitated the Houston Basketball program but has reenergized an entire city and its University," Pezman said.

"We greatly appreciate his commitment to the University of Houston, and we look forward to many more exciting seasons and NCAA Tournament appearances."

"Coach Sampson has brought a culture of winning and leadership to our basketball program that is contagious to every part of our University and I could not think of a better way to cap off our most successful season in 34 years than to have this agreement in place," University of Houston President Renu Khator said. "Today represents a significant investment in the future of our Athletics program by furthering our commitment to being nationally competitive for many years to come."

"The Houston Cougars are committed to winning at the highest level and under Kelvin's coaching and leadership I have no doubt we will be competing for championships for years to come," University of Houston Board of Regents Chairman Tilman Fertitta said.

"This is a great day for the University of Houston, and it’s a great day for the city of Houston. Everyone wants a winner and we have one with this coach and this basketball program."

