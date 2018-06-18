Kealia Ohai makes 'dash' to H-E-B to satisfy doughnut craving

HOUSTON - This is another example of how Houston sports celebrities are just like us.

Kealia Ohai, star of the Houston Dash and girlfriend of Texans star J.J. Watt, had a serious craving late Sunday night and she went to two H-E-B stores to satisfy it.

Ohai chronicled her desperate search for H-E-B's sour cream glazed doughnuts on her Instagram story. The first video shows Ohai and a friend walking through an H-E-B after an unsuccessful search for their favorite doughnuts. The store was sold out of them, so the pair settled for doughnut holes instead.

The next video shows Ohai and her friend sitting in a car saying they didn't like the doughnut holes, so they drove to another H-E-B. That's where they found the elusive sour cream glazed donuts!

This late-night doughnut mission gives us even more reasons to love Kealia.

Reason number one: she is a serious, disciplined athlete who still eats sweets. Doesn't that make you feel better about the cookie you had after lunch?

Reason number two: she is not ashamed of going to two stores to find the doughnuts she can't stop thinking about. I mean, who hasn't done this at least once in their life?

Reason number three: she really is just like us.



