Kawhi Leonard has made his free agent decision, brought along a recruit

Multiple reports early Saturday morning indicate that Kawhi Leonard has made his free-agent decision. Reportedly, he will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Also, he’s been using his time to not only make his decision but to recruit Paul George to join him with the Clippers. Reportedly, he was persuasive enough to get George to ask for a trade from the Thunder to the Clippers, to which the Thunder have agreed.

George will be traded to the Clippers for a host of first-round draft picks and several players.

So in just under 12 months, the Lakers have added LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while the Clippers have added Leonard and George.

And just this offseason, the stars have been on the move more than any time in NBA history. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Davis, Leonard, George, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, De’Angelo Russell and Mike Conley will all be playing for new teams next season.

