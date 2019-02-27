Katy Tompkins girls soccer ranked #1 in the country

KATY - The typically dominant Katy Tompkins girls soccer team is having another special season. Unbeaten on the year, the Falcons are now the #1 ranked girls soccer team in the country, per TopDrawerSoccer.com.

"If we do what we're supposed to every game, it'll work out, and we'll get to the point where we wanna be," said Tompkins head coach Jarrett Shipman.

"I definitely feel like we may have a little bit of a target on our back, just because we have that undefeated record" said junior forward Stephanie Heath.

Behind a standout defense and an offense led by Texas A&M commit Barbara Olivieri, the Falcons are primed for another deep run in the state tournament. Tompkins finished as state runners-up in 2017.

