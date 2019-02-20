'Kate Upton' Astros sweater update

HOUSTON - As the Astros sharpen their skills at spring training, fans are preparing their closets to rep their team for a #TakeItBack season.

One of the most popular pieces of Astros gear from the past two seasons is the throwback rainbow sweater.

The sweater was an addition to the official Astros uniform in the late 1970s and into the 1980s. It was designed to keep players warm in the cold Astrodome.

It saw a triumphant resurgence during the Astros 2017 World Series run when Kate Upton was seen wearing it as she cheered on her now-husband, Justin Verlander.

VIDEO: How the Kate Upton sweater made it from the Astrodome to stores

Fans went crazy over it, and the businesses who sell it have had trouble just keeping it in stock.

KPRC2 has been tracking the sweater craze since the very beginning.

Here is an update on how it’s being stocked for the new season:

EightOne: They just got a small shipment of sizes S-2XL this week. The sweaters are available at its MarqE store location at 7670 Katy Freeway (Suite 40). The business is also selling the sweater on its website.

Astros Team Store: The Astros are expecting a shipment that will coincide with the start of the upcoming season. Josiah Gallow, senior buyer of Retail & Merchandising for the Astros tells KPRC 2 that a shipment could arrive as soon as next month. BONUS: Gallow also said they are re-stocking the rainbow adult onesie.

Mitchell & Ness: The sweater is not currently on the M&N website but we promise to let you know when they re-stock. Mitchell & Ness is the manufacturer of the sweater and sells out every time they re-stock the popular Astros item.

R&A Sports: The sports memorabilia store in Conroe does not have any in stock right now, but they are expecting a shipment in the next few months.

