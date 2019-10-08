Justin Verlander's short-rest gamble: Inside the Houston Astros' bet on their ace pitcher

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are betting on ace pitcher Justin Verlander’s endurance as he faces the Tampa Bay Rays on a short three days of rest, but how could all of that play out thinking of Verlander’s history in this situation?

It’s only happened once in the postseason: Verlander started in the 2011 ALDS on fewer than the standard four days of rest. He played one inning due to rain, the Associated Press noted.

MLB.com went further into Verlander’s history, explaining the Astros superstar has also pitched on short rest in 2017 when the Astros were up against the Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALDS. The game was tied at 2 and Verlander relieved Charlie Morton. Verlander pitched allowed a run on one hit and two walks. The team eventually won the game 6-5.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch is showing his confidence in his pitcher.

"He's one of the best pitchers in the world," Hinch said Monday. "No more complicated than that. He's ready, and it's his game."

The move toward a shorter rest will allow the Astros to use Verlander twice in the next series, instead of once if he were held to pitch a possible Game 5 against the Rays on Thursday.

For more on Verlander's thoughts on his short rest, watch our full video in the player above.

What do you think of Verlander’s chances as he faces the postseason challenge – and Hinch’s confidence in him? Let us know how you think the Astros will fare against the Rays in the comments below.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.