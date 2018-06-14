Justin Verlander gets plenty of support in Astros 7-3 win over A's

OAKLAND, Calif. - Justin Verlander pitched five-hit ball over seven innings and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3 Thursday afternoon for their eighth straight win.

Brian McCann homered for the first time in nearly a month. Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick were among five players with two hits apiece as Houston completed the three-game sweep.

Evan Gattis, who set a franchise record with five RBIs in each of the first two games of the series, went 1 for 5.

The winning streak is the Astros longest since they won 11 straight May 25-June 5 last season on the way to their first World Series championship. Houston also improved to 8-1 against Oakland this season.

Khris Davis and Matt Olson homered for the A's. It was Davis' third home run in three consecutive at-bats after going deep in his final two plate appearances Wednesday.

Both home runs came off Verlander, who went into the day leading the majors with a 1.45 ERA.

Still, Verlander (9-2) was sharp in his first appearance against the A's since 2016 and faced three over the minimum before Oakland scored twice in the seventh. The six-time All-Star had seven strikeouts, allowed three runs and didn't walk a batter while earning his fifth consecutive win.

The Astros outscored the A's 26-11 in the series. They also got some help from Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman, who committed a pair of errors that led to a pair of unearned runs in the sixth.

A's starter Frankie Montas (3-1) allowed five earned runs and 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings. He walked four.

ROSTER JUGGLE

RHP Trevor Cahill (Achilles strain) was placed by Oakland on the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season. Right-handers Chris Bassitt and Carlos Ramirez were called up from Triple-A Nashville. Reliever Danny Coulombe was optioned down.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Third baseman Alex Bregman was back in the lineup after getting a rest day Wednesday.

Athletics: Cahill is nursing a strained right Achilles and is wearing a walking boot. He hasn't responded to treatment and there is no timetable for his return. . Matt Joyce (lumbar strain) will take full batting practice Friday and begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (7-1, 2.82 ERA) attempts to become Houston's fourth starter with eight wins or more when he pitches in Kansas City on Friday night.

Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt (0-1, 1.29), who was called up from Triple-A Nashville, will pitch against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Bassitt is taking Cahill's spot in the rotation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.