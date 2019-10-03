Josh Reddick is a dad: See the ADORABLE photos of his twin sons

Josh Reddick and his baby sons following their birth on Oct. 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is a father of twins.

The babies are named Maverick Joshua Reddick and Ryder Blaze Reddick.

Maverick weighs 6 pounds and is 19 and 1/4 inches long. Ryder is 5 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches long.

"I can't believe it," Reddick wrote on social media. "My heart is so full!" ​​​​

Reddick shared that Maverick and Ryder share an October 2 birthday with their cousin Hunter.

He added, "Ryder was having some trouble breathing in the real world so he had to go to NICU right after birth and spend the night. He's doing better today and got his oxygen mask taken off, but he still needs to be monitored there for at least another 24 hours. We can't wait to be officially together as our family of 4!"

