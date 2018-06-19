Jose Altuve takes over MLB lead in All-Star fan voting, other Astros move up

HOUSTON - Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is the leading All-Star vote-getter after Major League Baseball released its second update.

Altuve (1,572,101) is just ahead of Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts (1,568,417), who had the most votes when the first updates was released a week ago.

Altuve leads the American League second base position by more than 1 million votes.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR ASTROS PLAYERS.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who started at shortstop for the AL All-Star team last year, moved up to second place in the second update.

Correa trails Orioles shortstop Manny Machado by 212,766 votes.

Astros outfielder George Springer, who also started in the Midsummer Classic last season, is currently fifth among AL outfielders.

Alex Bregman (third base), Evan Gattis (designated hitter), Yuli Gurriel (first base) and Brian McCann (catcher) are all third in their respective races.

Marwin Gonzalez (eighth) and Josh Reddick (10th) are also both in the top 10 among AL outfielders.

Houston also has several pitchers who are strong candidates to make the All-Star team, but pitchers are not selected via the traditional fan vote.

Astros manager AJ Hinch will serve as the AL skipper for the All-Star Game, and will be joined by his entire coaching staff, including Rich Dauer, who coached first base for the Astros in 2017 prior to his retirement.

The 2018 All-Star Game will be held in Washington, D.C., on July 17. Voting will close July 5 at 11 p.m.

