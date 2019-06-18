Jose Altuve rejoining Astros during series with Reds

Jose Altuve during batting practice before playing the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on April 22, 2019, in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Astros are in Cincinnati for Game 2 with the Reds.

The weather could be a factor during the series, but as long as it holds off, Justin Verlander will get the start Tuesday as he goes for his 10th win of the season.

In other Astros news, Jose Altuve’s stint at Triple-A Round Rock is over.

Altuve had been with the Express since last weekend.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch provided an update on Altuve on Sportstalk 790 during his weekly appearance on "The Matt Thomas Show."

Altuve played Monday night and appeared to struggle running the bases. A video of him running spread quickly on social media.

During "The Matt Thomas Show," Hinch was asked about Altuve’s health and that specific play.

"I think he feels good. I’ve seen video of every at-bat in Triple-A. He is flying to Cincinnati today, and we will sit down and talk," Hinch said. “What I see in him, the day before, he is flying around pretty good. His comfort run, the jog, doesn’t look as graceful as in the past. We will see him (get) more confident. He is emphatic on how he feels. The play was made and it was 3/4 speed. It’s not a health issue, but it’s a confidence issue.

"He’s going to be fine, and we will get healthier as the weeks go on and over the next 10 days, George (Springer) will go out (on a rehab assignment), (Collin) McHugh will come back, (Max) Stassi will come back. As we piece the roster together, there will be tough decisions. We are not looking at anything other than tonight’s game. We have a lot of work to do.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.