Jose Altuve arrives in Arlington a day before Astros' opener to speak to at-risk youth

ARLINGTON, Texas - While it's all about opening day for the Astros on Thursday, on Wednesday, MVP Jose Altuve was already hard at work.

Altuve went to Arlington early and spent the day as the keynote speaker for a special luncheon to support at-risk youth.

The third annual Rising Stars Luncheon was held at a local country club Wednesday afternoon.

It's an event benefiting After-School All-Stars, which provides after-school programs to help keep kids safe, in addition to helping them succeed later in life.

The organization serves about 70,000 at-risk youth across the country; about 450 of those children are in North Texas.

Who better to talk to them about what it takes to make it in life than a World Series champion, a Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year and all-around awesome guy -- Jose Altuve.

Altuve spoke to the kids about hard work, dedication, teamwork and everything else that can help you succeed.

"It's always good to help people, especially the kids, and if I could say something today that can help them or motivate them to go out there and pursue their dreams, I'm going to be happy to do it," Altuve said.

As for Thursday's game, Altuve said he and the team are ready to get the win.

