Jordan Squared: Texans second-year tight ends make strong duo

HOUSTON - The Texans tight end room is a very young group, led by the second-year duo of Jordan Thomas and Jordan Akins.

They were each part of the team’s 2018 draft class, in which Akins selected in the third round (98th overall) and Thomas was selected in the sixth round (211th overall).

The two were referred to as The Jordans as they met with the media together following Wednesday’s minicamp workout. It’s very clear they get along well, push each other to be better and are very competitive when it comes to just about everything.

The Thomas File The Akins File

22 Age 27

Mississippi State College Central Florida

6’5” Height 6’4”

277 lbs Weight 243 lbs

20 2018 Receptions 17

4 2018 TDs 0

When the two were asked about how competitive they are with one another, it brought out their best comments of the day.

From TopGolf to Madden to baseball, the competition clearly doesn’t stop for the Jordans.

