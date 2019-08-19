Johnny Manziel is back, but this time he's selling insurance

Direct Auto Insurance

Johnny Manziel is back, but not on a football field.

This time around, Johnny Football is a red-suited pitchman for an insurance company.

Manziel, former Olympic skater Tonya Harding and rapper Fat Joe are now the faces of Direct Auto Insurance.

A series of commercials has been released. Watch them here.

In one of the commercials, Manziel is holding a coffee mug and talking in an office. He introduces himself as an "ex-pro football player" and says he knows what it feels like to not know where your next paycheck is coming from.

Manziel played two seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. He started eight games in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, compiling a 2-6 record.

He most recently played as a member of the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in its only season in 2019.

Manziel also played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018 and the Montreal Alouettes in the same season.

Manziel was born in Tyler before starring as the quarterback at Tivy High School in Kerrville. He then went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2012 with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Manziel, Harding and Fat Joe have all had personal issues, legal or otherwise.

