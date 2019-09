Getty Images

HOUSTON - A picture is worth a thousand words.

Houston Texan J.J. Watt's photo was featured in the NFL's 100 Greatest Photos in league history.

Watt's bloody determination

On Sept. 29, 2013, photographer Bob Levey captured Watt coming off the field after he suffered a cut to the bridge of his nose in the Texans-Seattle game at the NRG Stadium, formerly known as the Reliant Stadium.

This picture definitely says a thousand words.

