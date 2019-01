J.J. Watt reacts after sacking Andrew Luck during the second quarter at NRG Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - J.J. Watt was named the NFL 101 AFC Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time.

In 2018, Watt led the AFC with 16 sacks and he led the NFL with seven forced fumbles.

Watt is the first player in the 49-year history of the NFL 101 to earn the Defensive Player of the Year award four times.

He also won the award in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

