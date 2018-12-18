JJ Watt is bringing back his Charity Classic after year hiatus

J.J. Watt enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Houston Texans standout J.J. Watt has set a date for his Charity Classic to return after skipping this year.

The fundraising home-run derby and softball game put on by the Justin J. Watt Foundation didn’t happen in 2018, while the foundation focused on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, organizers said.

In a tweet, Watt announced that the event will return to Minute Maid Park on May 4 at 6 p.m. Gates wil open at 4 p.m.

The event features a home run derby and a softball game with fireworks after the game.

There is also a silent auction with autographed items and experiences, including an opportunity to sit in the dugout during an inning of the charity game. Merchandise from the JJ Watt Foundation will be for sale as well.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Prices range from $5 to $200 and are available at this link.

Children age 3 and up require a ticket for admission; children age 2 and under can enter without a ticket and must sit on the lap of an adult.

The money raised will be used to provide after-school athletic programs at middle schools across the country. In 2017, the event raised $1.3 million.

The fundraiser started in 2013.

