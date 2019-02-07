JJ Watt hopes for diploma ahead of graduation speech at University of Wisconsin-Madison

J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans 57-14 at NRG Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Houston Texans star J.J. Watt never graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, but he’s speaking at commencement there in May with perhaps more than a little hope in his heart to score his diploma.

In an Instagram post about the honor of being selected to speak at the school, Watt said Wednesday he “wouldn’t be too upset” if a diploma “happened to slide (his) way.”

Watt became a star defensive lineman and second-team All-American at the school, but left a year early and he was signed by the Houston Texans as the No. 11 overall draft pick of 2011.



Watt received an honorary degree from Baylor College in 2018.

