JJ Watt, Deshaun Watson team up for workout in latest Twitter video

HOUSTON - Among the injured on the Houston Texans roster, JJ Watt and Deshaun Watson teamed up for a strength workout, shared to Watt's Twitter account Wednesday.

The video features the two pulling a weight behind them with the caption, "Somethin special brewin."

Before tearing his ACL in practice, Watson started the second half of the team's season opener and led the team on a touchdown drive on his very first series as an NFL player. He started the next six games, with the team going 3-3.

Watt is also out for the season after he suffered a tibial plateau fracture.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.