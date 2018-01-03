Sports

JJ Watt, Deshaun Watson team up for workout in latest Twitter video

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor
HOUSTON - Among the injured on the Houston Texans roster, JJ Watt and Deshaun Watson teamed up for a strength workout, shared to Watt's Twitter account Wednesday.

The video features the two pulling a weight behind them with the caption, "Somethin special brewin." 

Before tearing his ACL in practice, Watson started the second half of the team's season opener and led the team on a touchdown drive on his very first series as an NFL player. He started the next six games, with the team going 3-3.

Watt is also out for the season after he suffered a tibial plateau fracture.

