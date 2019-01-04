J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins named to AP All-Pro First Team

From left to right: J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins.

HOUSTON - Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt were named Friday to the Associated Press NFL All-Pro First Team.

Hopkins, who made the first team in 2017 and the second team in 2015, finished the season with 115 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Watt has made several appearances on first team and netted 61 tackles during the 2018 season, 16 sacks, 25 quarterback hits and 18 tackles for loss.

The teams are chosen by a national panel of 50 NFL writers and broadcasters to recognize the best players in each position.

