Jermall Charlo ready to hit the ring in Houston

HOUSTON - Jermall Charlo is an undefeated middleweight boxing star looking to reach the greatest heights in the fight game.

Charlo is 28-0 with 12 knockouts.

He also happens to call Houston home, along with his twin brother Jermell Charlo, who like Jermall Charlo is among the top fighters in the game.

Jermall Charlo is still undefeated, holds the interim WBC middleweight championship belt and is set to put it on the line here in Houston in the main event on the June 29 fight card at NRG Arena.

He held a workout Wednesday at Kinetix Fitness Center, the gym where he trains in Missouri City, ahead of his latest title defense.

KPRC Channel 2 Sports anchor and reporter Adam Wexler went for three rounds (of questions) with Charlo:

What’s it like to be back, fighting in your hometown?

"It's an amazing feeling. I know a lot of people think the pressure is on me, but the pressure is just there, period. I'm ready to fight in Houston, ready to show the world a new Jermall Charlo, and I'm doing it right here at home and it feels great. I haven't fought here in a while. I've been having sellout crowds in Brooklyn, out in L.A., in Vegas. But there's nothing like being back here in Houston and actually feel the love from my hometown fans."

What’s the challenge of this opponent (Brandon Adams, 21-2, 6th-ranked middleweight contender)?

“I got a game opponent in Brandon Adams, he’s going to come out to fight. My belt is on the line, everything is on me. I got to put Houston on my back, and I’ve been training well, so I’m ready to go out and do what I do. Sometimes, you’re in situations where you’re going to get someone else’s title and you’re the underdog. You’ve got a guy coming in, in my hometown, to fight me, so he’s going to prepare himself well. He’s going to be at the top of his game, so it makes me have to train even harder to do what I have to do. I’m a knockout artist, so I have to figure out the game plan.”

Are you ready to challenge the big names in the middleweight division (IBF, WBA, WBC Champion Canelo Alvarez, 51-1-2 and top-ranked contender Gennady Golvkin, 39-1-1)?

"Honestly, I really want those big fights. I want to fight Canelo or Golovkin for one of those major world titles. To be here at home, where I could challenge someone. Time is coming, all I can do is stay patient and keep working hard and sooner or later, I’ll get my shot. I’m 29 years old, I’m ready to go ahead and get the fire lit, so it’s that time. I’m ready, let’s go, right here in Houston. That’s my ultimate goal, to win another major title right here at home."

Jermall Charlo file

Nickname: Hitman

Age: 29

Division: Middleweight

Record: 28-0 (21 knockouts)

Pro Debut: 9/21/08 (W, 2nd rd TKO)

Former IBF junior middleweight champion

Fun Fact: One minute older than twin brother, Jermell Charlo

