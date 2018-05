HOUSTON - One fan learned the hard way not to mess with James Harden.

Jason Glad posted a video on his Facebook page of him telling Harden that he's the "worst flopper in the NBA."

Harden, understandably, doesn't care for what Glad says and swipes at his phone.

Glad then whines a bit as two Houston police officers tell him to stand back.

Other NBA players have been seen knocking fans' phones out of their hands in the past.

