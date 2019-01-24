James Harden sets Rockets record with 61 points in win over Knicks

James Harden celebrates after teammate Gerald Green dunked in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 23, 2019 in New York City.

NEW YORK - James Harden scored a career-high 61 points, tying Kobe Bryant's record for a visiting opponent at the current Madison Square Garden, and the Houston Rockets edged the New York Knicks 114-110 on Wednesday night.

Harden made the clinching layup with 3.8 seconds remaining after the Knicks turned it over, capping his fifth 50-point game this season and a wild stretch of back-and-forth basketball across the final minutes.

Eric Gordon made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left when Houston couldn't get the ball to Harden, the NBA's leading scorer who earlier had passed Wilt Chamberlain into fourth place in NBA history with his 21st consecutive 30-point game.

Harden finished 17 of 38 from the floor. He was only 5 of 20 on 3-pointers but was 22 of 25 from the line and grabbed 15 rebounds.

