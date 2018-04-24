James Harden hands over game-worn shoes to Rockets fan from Taiwan

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - We've heard of some dedicated sports fans, but would you travel more than 7,100 miles to see your favorite team?

As it turns out, a young student from Taiwan is a big Rockets fan, so he traveled to Minnesota to watch Games 3 and 4 of the Rockets-Timberwolves playoff series.

He held a sign letting the Rockets know about his long trip.

James Harden showed his appreciation by tossing his shoes to the fan after Monday night's game.

On Tuesday, we asked The Beard about his generous gift.

"I saw him in Game 3 and I wanted to do something for him. (It was a) Cool feeling for myself," Harden said.

It was the fan's first trip to the United States.

He will be in Houston for Game 5 on Wednesday and will return home on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.