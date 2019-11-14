Laredo teen befriended by Carlos Correa has died

Houston, TX - Jalen Garcia, a Laredo teen who met and befriended Carlos Correa, has died.

Garcia's mom, Paula Diez, posted an update to the "Team Jalen" Facebook page, saying "Jalen gained his angel wings this morning at 4:30 a.m."

Daniela Rodriguez, Carlos Correa's wife, posted about Jalen's passing on Instagram.

Garcia was a student at United High School, the former school of Correa's wife. When Correa met Jalen, he promised his next home run would be dedicated to the teen. That homerun happened to be the walk-off home run against the Yankees that won Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

"Next home run I hit will be for you . When you see me pointing, I'll be pointing at you," Correa told Garcia at MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Garcia was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in middle school.

