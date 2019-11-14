Laredo teen befriended by Carlos Correa has died

Houston, TX - Jalen Garcia, a Laredo teen who met and befriended Carlos Correa, has died.
Garcia's mom, Paula Diez, posted an update to the "Team Jalen" Facebook page, saying "Jalen gained his angel wings this morning at 4:30 a.m."
Daniela Rodriguez, Carlos Correa's wife, posted about Jalen's passing on Instagram.
Woke up to heart breaking news💔 Before meeting Jalen I thought we would change his life, we would have a huge impact on him, that we would bring happiness to his life. As time went by I realized that he was having all these impacts on MY life. I told Jalen many times how special he was to us and how he has changed my life because I needed him to know that. It was an honor and a privilege to have become Jalen's friend. I was so happy that we were able to spend time with him and his parents on our wedding day. I know when I whispered to him he heard me ❤️ Jalen you will forever be our hero and now our sweet angel. I will make sure your legacy lives forever. #JalenStrong Please keep Jalens family in your thoughts and prayers 🙏🏼
Garcia was a student at United High School, the former school of Correa's wife. When Correa met Jalen, he promised his next home run would be dedicated to the teen. That homerun happened to be the walk-off home run against the Yankees that won Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.
"Next home run I hit will be for you . When you see me pointing, I'll be pointing at you," Correa told Garcia at MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.
Garcia was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in middle school.
