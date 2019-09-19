Jacoby Brissett, Tony Pollard top our fantasy sleeper picks for Week 3

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 15: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts rolls out to pass during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville,Tennessee. The Colts defeated the Titans 19-17.…

Here are the five players who could be on your waiver wire or stashed on your bench that could help your team in a tough spot for Week 3.

JACOBY BRISSETT, QB, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

I was going to go with Josh Allen here, but he's been a hot pick and his ownership percentage has risen far above 50%. Brissett isn't an exciting pick this week, but he should be solid against the very average Falcons. In two games, Brissett has put up 16.5 and 16.3 fantasy points with almost no ownership. He has 5 TD passes to only 1 interception and this week is the Colts first home game. If you need a solid week, you'll get it from him.

Predicted Points (Standard): 17.4

TONY POLLARD, RB, DALLAS COWBOYS

Pollard was really popular in the preseason while fans were trying to figure out the Ezekiel Elliott situation, but since Elliott has been back, Pollard hasn't done much. That being said, Pollard clearly gets carries when the Cowboys are up big and as a 21-point favorite against the horrendous Dolphins, if game script goes as promised, there's no reason to pass or keep Ezekiel Elliott in long past halftime. I like Pollard to get 15 carries, and I'm thinking he can do something with them. I'm projecting a TD late as well.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 13.4/15.4

NELSON AGHOLOR, WR, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Agholor is one of the hottest waiver wire pickups of the week, but still only 41 percent owned on Yahoo!, so good for my purposes here. If Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson sit out Sunday's game against the Lions, Agholor is going to be the team's second most targeted player. Agholor put up an 8-107-1 line on 11 targets Monday night. He should get something similar if the top two Eagles receivers sit.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 15.1/22.1

JJ ARCEGA-WHITESIDE, WR, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Arcega-Whiteside is a rookie who caught a bunch of touchdowns at Stanford and could play a similar role to Alshon Jeffery in the Eagles offense as a big body. If you can't get Agholor, I'd target the rookie. Carson Wentz loves throwing to Jeffery and should use Arcega-Whiteside similarly against the Lions.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 11.6/15.6

TEXANS FANTASY PICK OF THE WEEK: WILL FULLER V

I'm a Will Fuller truther. After watching him torch every cornerback he went up against in training camp (Johnathan Joseph, Darius Slay and many more), I think a breakout game is coming and when it comes you'll want to have him in your lineup. I like a 3-78 line for Fuller, but if he gets a touchdown, suddenly you're looking at a 15-point player.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 7.8/10.8



LAST WEEK'S PICKS



QB Gardner Minshew, Jaguars

Predicted Points (Standard): 18.4

Actual Points: 16.1



RB Chris Thompson, Redskins

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 11.0/17.0

Actual Points: 5.1/10.1



WR KeeSean Johnson, Cardinals

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 4.2/8.2

Actual Points: 5.1/6.1



TE, Vernon Davis, Redskins

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 9.8/12.8

Actual Points: 2.9/5.9



Texans Pick: RB Carlos Hyde

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 11.9/12.9

Actual Points: 9.0/9.0

