'It's about the food and fun': Indy 500 is about more than just a race, restaurant owner says

INDIANAPOLIS - Five-hundred miles, 33 drivers and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Preparations for the 2019 Indy 500 are underway, and while the race is a huge part of Indianapolis history, it’s not all about the track when people get into town.

There are several iconic restaurants across Indianapolis where locals and visitors spend time enjoying good food and good company.

KPRC2 reporter Sofia Ojeda visited one restaurant that might be the most iconic place of them all, with what locals call the best burgers in the city.

Just off North Belmont Avenue in a working-class neighborhood across the street from a gas company on the west side of Indianapolis is an establishment that is over 100 years old.

It is called the Workingman’s Friend.

"It's been around for more than 75 years, it's where everyone comes to eat," said one local man.

Another local said the restaurant is "where all the working people came to eat back in the 1900s.”

Owner Becky Stamatkin's grandfather opened up the tavern in the early 1900s. It was originally a lunch spot for railroad workers and was passed down to her through the years.

"We've been cooking on the same grill for 60 years, that might have something to do with it,” Stamatkin said. “It’s about the food and fun, let's go racing.”

The race is Sunday, May 26, and will start at 11:19 a.m.