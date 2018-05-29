'It hurts, bad:' Houston Rockets, fans react to Golden State loss

Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, reacts as James Harden, of the Houston Rockets, looks on in the third quarter of Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON - It was a disappointing loss Monday for the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

“You go 0-for-25 from the three, in a row, you’re not going to win many ball games," said Aaron Garza, a Rockets fan. "I don’t know. It’s tough.”

Many fans were left questioning: Why didn’t the team do something else when three-pointers weren’t falling?

“When they miss 14, 15,16 -- why don’t you try something new?” said Robert Brundage, another fan. “It just wasn’t enough offense.”

The Rockets missed 27 consecutive three-point shots, which is the most ever in a row in playoff game history.

In total, the Rockets made seven out of 44 shots from behind the arch.

“It hurts bad," Rockets forward Trevor Ariza said. "We played hard and fought hard. We just missed shots, that’s all it is to it. Defensively, I thought we did well, but we just didn’t make shots.”

The Warriors took the win with a score of 101 to 92.

“Heartbroken to the fullest," said Rockets forward and Houston native Gerald Green. "I dreamed about this moment. I feel like I failed myself, failed the city."

Fans were already looking forward to next season, though.

“We had an extremely awesome season, and we’ll get them next year," fan Gabriel Rivera said. "I couldn’t be more proud for them to make it to that point."

