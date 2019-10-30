Inside World Series drama during Game 6 at first base: What people are saying about ump crew call

Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals is called out on runner interference for colliding with Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019…

HOUSTON - Washington led 3-2 in the top of the 7th inning at Minute Maid Park Tuesday night when a controversial call at first base might have provided the Nationals with extra incentive.

Trea Turner appeared to beat out a ground ball to first base, but hit the glove of first baseman Yuli Gurriel and knocked it off.

The umpires ruled "interference" and called Turner out at first.

On video review, it looked like Turner stayed in the base path and that the throw was poor, but the call stood, and the Nats were an angry bunch.

Moments later, Anthony Rendon launched a two-run home run to left giving Washington a 5-2 lead.

Still fuming after the call at first, Nationals manager Davey Martinez got ejected after the half inning during a commercial break.

Dave Martinez just got ejected and had to be restrained from umps — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 30, 2019

Washington went on to an unlikely 7-2 win, setting up a deciding Game 7 Wednesday night.

