Inside the Astros' losing streak

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros connects on a fifth inning home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 20, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Astros are in the midst of a a seasonlong seven-game losing streak. It is their longest losing streak since they dropped seven games in a row, June 4-10 of 2015.

Of course, the team still leads the division by a healthy margin (6.5 games over the Texas Rangers), but that lead was as high as 10 games as recently as June 7.

The impact of missing George Springer (hamstring) and Carlos Correa (rib) for the entire month of June has finally been felt. The only good news is it appears Springer could return when the Astros next homestead begins Tuesday against the Pirates.

During the losing streak, the Astros have scored just 19 runs. That’s just 2.7 runs per game. Remarkably only five Astros have driven in runs during this skid, Yordan Alvarez has 6 RBI, while Michael Brantley, Josh Reddick, Jake Marisnick and Alex Bregman have 3 RBIs each.

The pitching staff has managed to keep the Astros in most games, but they have been serving up long balls at a very high clip. The team has allowed 17 home runs during the losing streak.

During the seven-game losing streak:



Astros Opponents

19 Runs 43

8 HR 17

.243 Avg. .279

.738 OPS .907

Struggling Astros

Avg. OPS

Bregman .179 .696

Chirinos .133 .514

Reddick .227 .684

Kemp .083 .298

