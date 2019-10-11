Inside the Astros' champagne celebration in the Minute Maid locker room

The Houston Astros beat the Rays 6-1 during the do-or-die Game 5 of the ALDS Thursday night and the celebrating is off the walls.

With this win in their pockets, the Astros now head to the ALCS to face off against the Yankees.

It's no secret that the Astros are stellar when they play at the juice box. The home game advantage is real, y'all. But the parties at home are even better.

POST-GAME ANALYSIS: Astros beat Rays 6-1 in do-or-die ALDS Game 5

Before heading to the locker room for a wild night of partying, the players celebrated on the field with their families and children.

KPRC The Astros beat the Rays 6-1 in Game 5 of ALDS, Oct. 10, 2019. They will now face off with the Yankees in the ALCS.

KPRC The Astros beat the Rays 6-1 in Game 5 of ALDS, Oct. 10, 2019. They will now face off with the Yankees in the ALCS.

KPRC The Astros beat the Rays 6-1 in Game 5 of ALDS, Oct. 10, 2019. They will now face off with the Yankees in the ALCS.

SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE

But once in the locker room, the wild night began.

See some footage from the Astros' champagne celebration above and let's hope there's another one when they #TakeItBack.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.