Iggy to Houston? Rockets reportedly interested in Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors closely guards James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets during Game One of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 28, 2019 in Oakland, California.…

HOUSTON - As has been the case with every offseason, the Houston Rockets are almost always “in” on the biggest names and rumored to be interested in some of the most talented players available.

While they did not land any of the biggest talents, they may be in the mix to add a two-time champion.

The Golden State Warriors agreed to trade forward Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis appears to be interested in trying to move Iguodala in a trade. According to several reports, the Rockets would be interested in acquiring Iguodala via trade.

Saturday is the earliest many of the agreed upon deals and free agents signings can become official.

Iguodala, 35, won a pair of titles with Golden State, winning NBA Finals MVP in 2014-15 when the Warriors topped the Cavaliers and LeBron James in six games.

Iguodala started just 13 games in the regular season, but started each of the Warriors' final 15 games of the postseason. His greatest success in the playoffs last season came in the western conference semifinals against the Rockets.

He scored in double figures in five of the six games and shot over 60 percent from the floor overall. He helped end the Rockets season in game six by burying five of his eight 3-point attempts and grabbing five steals. He averaged 13.5 points per game against the Rockets and made 42.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

In his remaining nine playoff contests, he averaged just 7.2 points per game and connected on just 27.8 percent of his three-point attempts.

Houston was reportedly set to have a meeting with four-time all-star Jimmy Butler after he met with the Miami Heat. But he quickly decided the Heat was the team he wanted to join.

The Rockets had very limited options already and quickly began the process of re-signing several of their own free agents. They reportedly agreed to deals with Austin Rivers and Gerald Green for one year at the veteran minimum. Danuel House will also be back after agreeing to a three-year deal.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.