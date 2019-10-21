'I can't f****** coach this s***': UH coach goes on profane rant about football team

Getty Images

HOUSTON - The head football coach at the University of Houston was caught on camera using profanity to describe his frustration about coaching his team during Saturday's game.

UH football coach Dana Holgorsen's rant was caught on mic as the Houston Cougars faced the Connecticut Huskies.

Zac Boyer, a sportswriter for "The Athletic," posted the video on Twitter, saying, "Me thinks Dana Holgorsen is not happy to be struggling against UConn."

*Warning: The post below contains language some might find objectionable*

Methinks Dana Holgorsen is not happy to be struggling against UConn. pic.twitter.com/XgPRlTl9Pk — Zac Boyer (@ZacBoyer) October 19, 2019

In the end, the Cougars topped the Huskies 24-17.

