How you can play golf in Houston on the same course as the pros

Jim Crane, owner of the Houston Astros, hits a ball at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston on Nov. 4, 2019.

HOUSTON - Monday was a big day on the green as officials held a ribbon-cutting for the first phase of the remodel at the Memorial Park Golf Course.

The Houston Astros have poured about $18.5 million into the transformation of the historic course into the world-class home of the Houston Open.

Upgrades include a new stormwater irrigation system, modification of every hole and a two-story, 84-bay driving range structure.

"It's a little different, but they will get used to it," said Astros owner Jim Crane. "The tees are set up where the pros can play way back. There's a lot of long tees. It's pro standards, and then the average golfer can still enjoy it. They are going to love it."

Phase two of the project is scheduled to begin in December.

The entire project should be completed in time for the Houston Open next year.

Golfers can already start booking their tee times at MemorialParkGolf.com.

