How to get your favorite Rockets players in the All-Star game

HOUSTON - The format for the NBA All-Star Game will be a lot different this year, and Rockets fans can help make sure their favorite players are a part of it.

The traditional matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference is going away. This year, two captains will select their teammates from a pool of 22 other All-Stars. The captains will be the leading vote-getter from each conference.

Wouldn't it be cool if James Harden was one of the captains? Rockets fans, it's time to start voting.

There are many ways to vote:

1. NBA.com voting page at NBA.com/vote: Fill out one full ballot per day on NBA.com/vote from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

2. NBA App: Access the ballot and vote through the app, which is available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one full ballot per day, and select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

3. Facebook: Post the player’s first and last name along with the hashtag #NBAVOTE on your personal Facebook account. Each post may include only one player’s name. Fans may post votes for 10 unique players per day through Jan. 15.

4. Twitter: Tweet, retweet or reply with an NBA player’s first and last name or Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAVOTE. Each tweet may include only one player’s name or handle. Fans may vote for 10 unique players per day through Jan. 15.

5. Google Search: Search “NBA Vote All-Star” or “NBA Vote Team Name” (i.e., NBA Vote Rockets) and use respective voting cards to select teams and then players. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day through Jan. 15.

6. Amazon Alexa: To vote via Amazon Alexa, the user must have an Alexa-enabled device, and enable the “NBA All-Star” skill. To submit a vote, the user can open the skill with, “Alexa, open NBA All-Star,” and then request to vote for his or her player of choice. Voters can submit a maximum of one player name per request to Alexa. Users can submit votes for 10 unique players per Amazon account each day through Jan. 15.

7. Sina Weibo and Tencent: To vote on Sina Weibo (weibo.com), the user must have a Sina Weibo account. To vote via Sina Weibo, voters must visit China.NBA.com/vote, and select up to 10 players. To vote on Tencent NBA community, the user must have a QQ account. To vote via Tencent NBA community, voters must visit China.NBA.com/vote, and select up to 10 players.

The starters will be revealed Jan. 18.

The rosters will be announced Jan. 25.

The 67th All-Star Game will be played Feb. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

