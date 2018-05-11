How Rockets & Warriors match up position by position

HOUSTON - A position-by-position look at the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors matchup in the Western Conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.
READ: Regular season and playoff history between the teams
Click or tap on each of the images below to grab the slider in the middle and slide either right or left to see the player's stats.
___
Shooting Guard: James Harden vs. Klay Thompson
Point Guard: Chris Paul vs. Stephen Curry
Small Forward: Trevor Ariza vs. Kevin Durant
Power Forward: PJ Tucker vs. Draymond Green
Center: Clint Capela vs. JaVale McGee
Head Coach: Mike D'Antoni vs. Steve Kerr
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.