How Rockets & Warriors match up position by position

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives on Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on October 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - A position-by-position look at the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors matchup in the Western Conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Shooting Guard: James Harden vs. Klay Thompson

Point Guard: Chris Paul vs. Stephen Curry

Small Forward: Trevor Ariza vs. Kevin Durant

Power Forward: PJ Tucker vs. Draymond Green

Center: Clint Capela vs. JaVale McGee

Head Coach: Mike D'Antoni vs. Steve Kerr

