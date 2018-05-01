How Rockets & Jazz match up position by position

HOUSTON - A position-by-position look at the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz matchup in the Western Conference semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.
Click or tap on each of the images below to grab the slider in the middle and slide either right or left to see the player's stats.
Shooting Guard: James Harden vs. Donovan Mitchell
Point Guard: Chris Paul vs. Ricky Rubio
Small Forward: Trevor Ariza vs. Joe Ingles
Power Forward: PJ Tucker vs. Derrick Favors
Center: Clint Capela vs. Rudy Gobert
Head Coach: Mike D'Antoni vs. Quin Snyder
