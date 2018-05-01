How Rockets & Jazz match up position by position

James Harden and Clint Capela of the Houston Rockets (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - A position-by-position look at the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz matchup in the Western Conference semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Shooting Guard: James Harden vs. Donovan Mitchell

Point Guard: Chris Paul vs. Ricky Rubio

Small Forward: Trevor Ariza vs. Joe Ingles

Power Forward: PJ Tucker vs. Derrick Favors

Center: Clint Capela vs. Rudy Gobert

Head Coach: Mike D'Antoni vs. Quin Snyder

