How did the Astros do in the 2019 All-Star Game?

From left to right: Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman, George Springer, Michael Brantley

CLEVELAND - In the blink of an eye, it was over for Justin Verlander.

That’s life in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. When you get your time in the spotlight you make the most of it.

What Verlander said

"That was a blast. High adrenaline, intensity to get through it quickly and efficiently. It felt great," Verlander said.

Verlander started for the American League on Tuesday night in Cleveland.

How did Verlander do?

Verlander pitched one inning, throwing a total of 14 pitches and striking out Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

"A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes. To have a moment like this and celebrate baseball and celebrate the best players in the world and to go have a good inning and do better than I did in 2012 it feels great," he said about his outing.

How did the other Astros do?

George Springer singled to lead off the game.

Alex Bregman added an infield single.

In his return to Cleveland, Michael Brantley delivered an RBI double to left-center in the second inning that scored Bregman and gave the AL a 1-0 lead.

What's next for Houston?

The Astros will resume regular-season play Thursday in Arlington when they begin a four-game series against the Rangers.

Houston has a 7 1/2 game lead over the Oakland A's in the AL West.

