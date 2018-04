HOUSTON - Members of the 2017 World Series championship team received their championship rings during a ceremony prior to Tuesday's game.

The team took to social media Tuesday night to show off their new bling.

Here are some of the most touching, funny and appreciative responses.

Josh Reddick:

#Earned A post shared by Josh Reddick (@realjoshreddick) on Apr 3, 2018 at 9:31pm PDT

Alex Bregman:

Carlos Correa:

Lance McCullers:

🤘❄️🤘❄️🤘❄️ #Htown A post shared by Lance McCullers Jr. (@lancemccullers43) on Apr 4, 2018 at 8:35am PDT

