Houston will be home to 1 of 8 XFL teams, reports say

HOUSTON - An XFL football team is coming to Houston, according to multiple media reports.

According to reports, a list of eight cities appeared briefly on the league's website last week.

Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Tampa, New York and St. Louis will be host cities in the league, which will begin play in February 2020.

Former Oilers quarterback, Houston Dynamo executive and executive director of the Harris County Houston Sports Authority, Oliver Luck, is the XFL's commissioner and CEO.

This is the second incarnation of the XFL. The original league played one season, in 2001, before folding.

