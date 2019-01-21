Houston Texans to face Jacksonville Jaguars in London for 2019 season

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are taking a trip across the pond for a moment in franchise history.

According to the Texans public relations department, the team will visit the United Kingdom for the first time in franchise history to play in London, England.

The PR team also said the Texans will be the visiting team in their game against "division rivals," the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Two of the four London Games will feature teams playing in the UK for the first time - the #Texans & Panthers - and will bring the total number of NFL teams to have played in the UK to 31 in 28 games. Two games will be at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium and two at Wembley Stadium pic.twitter.com/cQN4LZVn7p — Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 21, 2019

There will be four games hosted in London - two at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium and two at Wembley Stadium.

Along with the Texans, the Carolina Panthers will be playing in London for the first time in their franchise history, bringing the "total number of NFL teams to have played in the UK to 31 in 28 games," the Texans PR team said.

The dates, kickoff times and venues for each of the four scheduled games in the United Kingdom will be announced in the spring with the full NFL schedule.

Other teams playing in London include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chicago Bears, the Oakland Raiders, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.